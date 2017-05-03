

CTV Atlantic





Residents of a housing complex in Moncton say there are so many rats in their neighbourhood they are keeping their children inside to play.

“The other day we seen 17 of them right out here on the grass,” says Darlene Kierstead.

“There’s a bunch burrowing under my back step,” says Kylie Milner. “It’s so bad that we can’t bring my little brothers outside to play because we’re scared that they’re going to attack them and hurt them.”

Some people have lived in the Lancaster Road housing complex for years. They say they have seen rats in the past, but nothing like the infestation that has appeared this spring.

Resident Kayla Gillis says the rodents have taken over her yard.

“They go in the vehicles, they go into my driveway, in my neighbour’s vehicle, they come in the backyard,” she says.

When contacted by CTV News, the New Brunswick Department of Social Development issued this statement:

“The department takes very seriously the well being of all tenants of NB public housing. If rats are detected in any NB public housing unit, action is taken immediately by the regional office of Social Development to address the matter,” said Anne Mooers in a statement.

However, residents say their calls for help have gone unanswered – until now.

“We call and they say someone is supposed to be on the way and they actually never show up,” says Gillis.

CTV News learned late Tuesday afternoon that pest control crews were responding to the neighbourhood.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis