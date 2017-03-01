

Sue Bailey, THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The retired judge hired by the RCMP to independently observe its probe into the police shooting of Don Dunphy now says the investigation was biased and that his own report was wrong.

"To me, they weren't pursuing this as diligently as I would have thought," David Riche told a public inquiry Wednesday into the 2015 death.

Riche said his own official report on the investigation -- which said it was fair and thorough -- is mistaken.

He said he was also wrong to originally indicate that Dunphy pointed a rifle at Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary just before Smyth fatally shot him Easter Sunday 2015.

Riche now says he believes Smyth opened fire after Dunphy reached for the metre-long wooden stick he always kept at the right side of his recliner in case of a break-in at his home in Mitchell's Brook.

"Smyth reacted as he's trained to do in the case of danger and fired his pistol," Riche said.

He agreed under questioning by inquiry commissioner Leo Barry that his latest conclusions aren't based on evidence heard since the inquiry started in January.

Riche said his beliefs are based on logic and "the balance of probabilities" after a long career hearing criminal cases on the bench.

He repeatedly said he thought his job as observer was to "get at the truth" of what happened.

Riche frequently talked over commission co-counsel Kate O'Brien, at one point saying he was concerned his train of thought would be interrupted. She urged him repeatedly to allow her to ask questions before he offered his viewpoints.

Jerome Kennedy, the lawyer for Smyth, asked Riche if he strayed beyond the terms of his contract as an independent observer.

He suggested Riche acted more as a "Columbo"-style investigator and judge.

"I can't separate myself from it," Riche agreed, citing his years as a provincial Supreme Court judge.

He was appointed in 1982 and retired in 1999.

Riche said he went through thick volumes of RCMP evidence but was rebuffed when he raised questions with investigators.

"They wanted me to be a picture on the wall."

For example, he noticed that Smyth told the RCMP at one point that Dunphy's .22-calibre rifle was by the couch.

Smyth, when re-interviewed about the discrepancy, said he misspoke and meant to say the rifle was by the chair.

Riche said Wednesday that Smyth is the only witness to say the rifle was by the recliner before the shooting. Several friends of Dunphy's who were at the house many times testified they never saw the weapon that had belonged to Dunphy's late father. Several witnesses, however, had seen the stick and said it was always to the right of the recliner.

Riche said that it, too, was a weapon and that he now believes it likely got Dunphy shot.

Dunphy's daughter Meghan has testified she saw the rifle only once, about three months before he was killed, behind the living room couch.

Smyth says he shot Dunphy, 58, once in the side and twice in the head in self defence after he aimed a rifle at him.

Riche said he spent nine intense months reviewing the investigation.

"Had I known what was involved in this then I wouldn't have touched it with a 10-foot pole."

Smyth had gone alone to Dunphy's house after staff in then-premier Paul Davis's office flagged a single post "of concern" on Twitter.