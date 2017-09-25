

CTV Atlantic





The former Reversing Falls tourist information centre and restaurant will reopen to the public Tuesday morning, and now includes a skywalk over the falls.

The building was boarded up two years ago and the City of Saint John had approved its demolition. That drew an outcry, especially from west-side residents. It ultimately drew an offer to take over the site.

"There's a lot of history in our building and the team has worked very hard to bring back all of the things the Reversing Falls means to Saint John," says employee Josh Bowling.

Max Kotlowski won't say how much the Reversing Falls makeover cost him, but the original budget was $500,000. The project has taken longer than first expected, but Kotlowski says it's all been worth it.

"I'm in shock myself how well it turned out," Kotlowski says. "Just the building, the excitement, it’s come together. I feel it's become a magic place."

Among the new additions is the skywalk – a rooftop observation platform that extends out far above the Saint John River.

"(Kotlowski) wanted to make this iconic for Saint John and anyone who was visiting Saint John to remember it and go back and talk about it and maybe bring more people. That's what we need," says former Saint John councillor Bill Farren.

The building also includes a tourist information desk, which acts as a return to a role that the former Reversing Falls building played for decades.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.