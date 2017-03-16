

The cash reward for information in the case of a missing Moncton woman has been increased to $12,000.

Jami Springer was last seen walking on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton the afternoon of Aug. 31. The 28-year-old woman was reported missing by her family on Sept. 4 and police are treating her disappearance as suspicious.

Crime Stoppers was already offering $2,000 for information on Springer’s whereabouts and her family had raised $8,000 through a GoFundMe page last year.

Now, police say an additional $2,000 has been raised, bringing the total to $12,000.

"Locating Jami Springer continues to be an active investigation," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Hans Ouellette in a statement. "We continue to believe someone knows what happened to Jami. We strongly urge anyone with information to come forward to help find her."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.