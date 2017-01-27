

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- An investigation into a political contribution and municipal expense scandal has found that councillors who were reimbursed money paid to a Liberal fundraiser were unaware that it breached the Elections Act.

A report released today by Elections Nova Scotia says it has entered into eight compliance agreements with six councillors to follow the act in future.

The probe into the Richmond County municipal councillors and chief administrative officer cleared two officials, while eight of them accepted responsibility and one councillor had not signed an agreement.

The breaches relate to the reimbursement by the municipality of the cost for tickets to attend a political fundraiser in May 2014.

A month earlier, former Richmond County warden Steve Sampson had suggested in an email to Richmond County councillors that they could be reimbursed for contributing $300 to the Liberal party fundraiser attended by Premier Stephen McNeil and Energy Minister Michel Samson.

The report found the contributions that were illegally reimbursed had been accepted by the Liberal Electoral District Association for Cape Breton-Richmond, but then returned to the Finance Department.