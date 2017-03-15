

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island's auditor general says the assets of some of the province's most vulnerable residents are not being adequately safeguarded by the Public Trustee.

Jane MacAdam's annual report released Wednesday looked at how the trustee manages $9.4 million in assets of roughly 300 people, including those deemed medically incapable of making their own financial decisions.

MacAdam's report says client files were disorganized and information was often difficult to find, and in one case, the trustee had not known that a client died 12 years ago.

The report says some receipts and disbursements did not have sufficient supporting documentation.

It also says the office's accounting system is inefficient and inadequate, which impacts its ability to produce timely financial reports.

The report makes a number of recommendations, including that summaries of basic client information be updated regularly and a better segregation of duties in the small office of three people.