The Town of Quispamsis is asking anyone using the ice at local arenas to wear a CSA-approved hockey helmet at all times, even during public skates.

“Throughout the season we would notice during public skating times, there were lots of slips and falls. We thought it was time for our facilities to require mandatory helmets,” says Dana Purton-Dickson, director of community services for the Town of Quispamsis.

To prevent children and youth from being unable to skate at Quispamsis arenas, the town partnered with P.R.O. Kids to provide helmets free of charge during public events.

The town says many arenas across Nova Scotia have already adopted the helmet policy, with New Brunswick slowly catching on as well.

"I think it should be a province-wide initiative,” says Trevor Pierce, president of the local minor hockey association. “Concussions are more prevalent now than they ever have been."

Injury prevention co-ordinator Dr. Richard Louis is applauding the idea, as helmets can prevent serious head injuries like skull fractures.

But he says concussions can still happen with or without head protection.

"Since concussions can happen due to any blow to the head or the body, having that impact force travelling through the body towards the head can't be prevented with a helmet," Dr. Louis says.

Some parents have argued the enforcement during public skate is excessive, but officials with the town say more communities than ever are getting on board with the new rule.

