The Saint John field house will be getting major funding after the federal and provincial government announced millions of dollars for the facility Wednesday morning.

“The facility will have a 200 metre track, two turf fields, and will allow groups like Fundy Soccer, gymnastics, and track and field athletes to come to Saint John to train here and to stay here,” says Member of Parliament, Wayne Long.

Long announced that the federal government will invest $6 million dollars, along with the province. The City of Saint John will also contribute over $4 million to the new venue.

The state of the art facility will put local athletes at a competitive advantage.

“As a soccer community it’s going to be a huge advantage to have us out of gymnasiums and onto actual turf fields,” says Soccer Coach for the Fundy Soccer Association, Stephen Hickey.

The new venue will give competitions like the East Coast Games a chance to be more versatile.

“The more venues we can have and the quality venues we can have, then we can attract more sports,” says Co-founder of East Coast Games, Keith Raynes.

The project still requires $2 million dollars to be completed. Organizers will be approaching individual donors for help raising the rest of the money.

“This gives us a little extra lift as we talk to them now because those donors are going to be bringing us across the finish line,” says President of the Greater Saint John Field House Inc, Bill MacMackin.

Construction of the field house is expected to begin this year with the goal of having it ready by the end of 2019.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston