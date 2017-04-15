Featured
Saint John fire leaves family of four temporarily homeless
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 11:43AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 12:00PM ADT
A family of four is temporarily homeless after fire extensively damaged a home in Saint John.
The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze broke out in the city's north end Friday evening.
Volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases for the couple and their two teenaged children.
No one was hurt.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Eastern N.B. man dies after vehicle crashes into ditch along Route 126
- Police seize dozens of stolen items during arrest in North Sydney
- Moncton woman and dog recovering after being attacked by pit bull-mix
- Saint John fire leaves family of four temporarily homeless
- N.B. woman dies after being struck by truck in Dieppe
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10