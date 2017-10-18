

CTV Atlantic





A Saint John man has been found guilty of accessing child pornography.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the man’s home in May 2016. The officers seized several electronic devices from the home and he was arrested at the scene.

Kevin Stephen Logan was charged with accessing child pornography in August 2016.

Police say the 36-year-old man was found guilty of the charge Tuesday in Saint John provincial court.

Logan was released under conditions, which include restriction of his access to computers and the Internet, as well as restrictions of not being around children under the age of 16, unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his conditions.

He is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 3.