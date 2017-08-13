Featured
Saint John Mayor defends participation in Pride parade
The pride and transgender flags fly on Parliament Hill following a ceremony with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Wednesday June 14, 2017. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 13, 2017
Last Updated Sunday, August 13, 2017 12:08PM ADT
A New Brunswick mayor is telling constituents he will stand against LGBTQ discrimination -- even if it costs him at the ballot box.
Saint John Mayor Don Darling said in a Facebook post Friday that he wouldn't let intolerance get him down ahead of the city's Pride parade.
A social media user posted a response saying he was offended by the mayor's participation in an event celebrating "unnatural sexual practices," warning that it could hurt his re-election chances.
Darling urged the Facebook user not to vote for him because he doesn't want support from "haters."