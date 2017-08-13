

The Canadian Press





A New Brunswick mayor is telling constituents he will stand against LGBTQ discrimination -- even if it costs him at the ballot box.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said in a Facebook post Friday that he wouldn't let intolerance get him down ahead of the city's Pride parade.

A social media user posted a response saying he was offended by the mayor's participation in an event celebrating "unnatural sexual practices," warning that it could hurt his re-election chances.

Darling urged the Facebook user not to vote for him because he doesn't want support from "haters."