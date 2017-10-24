

CTV Atlantic





Two organizations in Saint John are mourning two prominent members following their sudden deaths.

One has been identified as Dr. Cindy McCormick, a longtime dentist in the city. The New Brunswick Dental Society says she practiced in Saint John for more than 15 years.

“Dr. McCormick was full of life, and very engaged in dentistry at the regional, provincial and national levels," New Brunswick Dental Society president Dr. Bob Hateway said in a statement.

Dr. Hateway went on to express his condolences to McCormick’s "dental team, patients and her family.”

Also deceased is Bobby Kaine, a senior firefighter with the Saint John Fire Department. Saint John's fire chief Kevin Clifford says the department wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the families of Bobby Kaine and Dr. McCormick.

He goes on to say “we're shocked and saddened by the news of their deaths.”