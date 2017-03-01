Featured
Saint John police investigating suspicious deaths at hotel
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 7:37AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 12:55PM AST
Police in Saint John are investigating two suspicious deaths at a hotel in the east end of the city.
Few details have been released, but two bodies were found inside the Best Western Plus on Major Brook Drive on Tuesday.
There were several police vehicles at the hotel Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
The Saint John Police Force confirms its major crime unit is investigating the deaths.
No information has been released about the victims or how they died.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Cape Breton's underground coal mining resumes 15 years after mine closures
- N.S. RCMP seek suspect who allegedly struck man with cribbage board
- Halifax-area man charged with child porn, child luring
- Retired judge questions RCMP probe of fatal N.L. police shooting
- N.S. waiting for federal disaster payments dating back to 2010: EMO