Police in Saint John have begun releasing photos of “persons of interest” in active investigations on social media, hoping it will help them solve crimes more quickly.

The force released eight stills from surveillance cameras over the past six months, with the most recent one from Tuesday.

“It might be a witness, it might be an offender that’s related to a certain crime in the city,” says Sgt. Jay Henderson with Major Crime.

Sgt. Henderson says this is all part of a new initiative to better engage the community when solving crimes. He says store security footage is leading their investigations.

“It could be various crimes. Anything dealing with shop lifting, theft, break and enters or robberies,” says Henderson.

Shop owners in uptown Saint John say releasing the photos will help them be extra vigilant even though they have invested in security cameras.

"With the tight knit retail community that we have here anytime something is stolen and there is video footage we will share those videos and images with each other. We are letting each other know who to look out for,” says Kelly Lawson, owner of Ella, a boutique.

Earlier this month, a thrift store that supports underprivileged children was robbed overnight. They didn’t have a security camera.

“Would you buy security cameras or milk and bread? That's pretty much what it comes down to. Every nickel we get out of the store goes straight to the children," says Bobby Hayes with Joshua Group.

Without that surveillance video it makes it harder for police to catch the thieves and for the public to help him.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston