Featured
Saint John police seek help in locating missing 17-year-old girl
Marissa Scott, 17, hasn't been seen since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Saint John Police Force)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 2:06PM AST
Police in Saint John are turning to the public to help find a missing 17-year-old girl.
The Saint John Police Force says Marissa Scott was reported missing on Feb. 15.
She was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark pants and beige boots with fur trim.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force
