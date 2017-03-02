

Police say public safety is not at risk following the suspicious deaths of a young man and woman in a Saint John hotel.

The bodies of a 22-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were found inside the Best Western Plus on Major Brook Drive on Tuesday.

Their identities have not been released.

"The deceased people have been identified, but we have been contacted by the families and they have requested that their names not be released," said Sgt. Chuck Breen of the Saint John Police Force.

Police confirm its major crime unit is investigating the deaths.

Officers are not confirming reports that a vehicle with Alberta license plates was towed from the hotel on Tuesday, but they are confirming that two dogs were seized.

“They belonged to the deceased people and were in the hotel room. The two dogs were taken from the hotel room and are with the SPCA," said Sgt. Breen.

Police will not say whether suspects are being sought.

The investigation remains under a cloud of secrecy, and authorities are defending the decision to stay tight-lipped.

"This investigation is not being conducted any differently than any other investigation,” said Sgt. Breen. “Until such time as we can confirm information, we are not going to be releasing that information to the public."

Autopsies will be conducted on the bodies to determine cause of death.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.