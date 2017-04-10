

CTV Atlantic





Cleanup was underway in Saint John on Monday after the weekend demolition of the historic jellybean houses.

The three century-old homes were reduced to a mound of dust and rubble after being torn down Saturday morning.

The houses were built in the 1860s and survived the Great Fire of 1877. The City of Saint John purchased the homes in 2008, with one being privately owned.

Some residents say they are upset the structures weren't saved, or at least parts salvaged for historical purposes.

“They did say they were going to keep some of the decorations, the cornices over the windows and the doors, but you can tell by the rubble over here that nothing was saved,” says Saint John resident Beverly Oldfield.

Resident Kathy Wilson says the loss of the buildings is a big loss to the city.

“The fact that it was part of the streetscape and that it set this whole street up as a significant place to see has been diminished.”

The property came under control of Saint John non-profit housing in 2015. The group now wants to use the property to build a mixed multi-unit apartment building.

Raymond Doyle worked in real estate in Saint John for 70 years. He says with the changing face of uptown, the buildings no longer served a purpose.

“If they sold them to someone and they(had) done them over they'd still be some kind of a white elephant,” says Doyle. “They were out of sync with everything around here. It's all offices.”

Work crews say it will take most of the week before the ruins of the homes are gone.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis