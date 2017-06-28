

CTV Atlantic





A wave of graffiti has residents in Saint John, N.B. seeing red.

The word ‘MAD’ has been spray painted over houses, statues, and office buildings in the Port City.

The Samuel De Champlain statue in Queen Square was awash in multiple colours.

Stewart Kincaed has been given the task by the city of removing the offending graffiti.

“I’ve never really seen ‘MAD,’” says Kincaed. “Idon’t know if it has something to do with drinking and driving.”

Police say at least twelve places were hit across the city, all with the same word, including houses in Uptown, McAllister Place, and several bus stops on the east side of the city.

In Rothesay, an elementary school was also targeted.

Saint John Police Chief John Bates say they don’t have any leads on the culprits.

"We have investigators looking into it and we will rely quite heavily on the public to provide us with some information,” says Chief Bates.

Some residents; however, feel police should be walking through the park at night to keep an eye onthings.

“I see a lot of young kids here and by 11 o’clock you can see them up here hanging out and causing a lot of disturbance," says resident Peggy Bonnell.

Councillor Gerry Lowe says municipal officials have contacted multiple companies to clean up city-owned property.

“The profile places where people see the most, hopefully they get it cleaned up their first,” says Lowe.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston