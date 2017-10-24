

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating the sudden deaths of two New Brunswick residents in the Rocky Mountains.

Police say a woman was found dead at the Chateau Lake Louise in Lake Louise on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Alberta hotel for a welfare check around 2:41 p.m. and found the woman dead inside a room.

An autopsy was conducted in Calgary on Tuesday and the medical examiner’s office has determined that the woman’s death was a homicide.

Police say a 52-year-old man was also found dead inside a vehicle on Emerald Lake Road in British Columbia, located roughly 22 kilometres west of Lake Louise, on Sunday.

Investigators say the man’s death is not considered criminal, and the two deaths are connected.

The man and woman were both prominent members of the Saint John community and have been identified as Dr. Cindy McCormick and Bobby Kaine.

McCormick was a dentist and practised in New Brunswick for more than 15 years. She also served on the New Brunswick Dental Society’s board of directors.

The society issued a statement Tuesday, saying it is saddened by the loss of one of its members.

“Dr. McCormick was full of life, and very engaged in dentistry at the regional, provincial and national levels,” it said.

“Our sincere condolences to her dental team, patients and her family. She will be missed.”

The Saint John Fire Department also issued a statement mourning the loss of Kaine, who was a senior firefighter. Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford said the department is extending its condolences to the families of Kaine and McCormick and that they are “shocked and saddened” by the news of their passing.

Police say they aren’t searching for any additional suspects in either of the deaths.



