Another police interrogation video was played for the court Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of a former Halifax medical student.

Last Monday, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury was shown a 100-minute video of William Sandeson’s initial police interview.

In the video, he said the last time he saw Taylor Samson was Aug. 13, 2015, two days before he went missing, and that he had been introduced to Samson about three weeks earlier for the purpose of buying marijuana from him.

The Crown alleges the last time Samson was seen alive, he was recorded on a surveillance video walking into Sandeson's apartment to sell 20 pounds of marijuana to the accused for $40,000.

Sandeson was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 20, 2015, four days after Samson was reported missing. His body has yet to be found.

Sandeson has pleaded not guilty.

In the dramatic and highly-charged video shown Tuesday, Sandeson sobs at length while he's questioned by police three days after Samson disappeared.

In the video, RCMP Const. Jody Allison is seen in the interrogation room questioning Sandeson.

"There’s only one person in here who can answer the question and say what really happened, and that's not me," said Allison in the video. The questioning continues, "Will, if there's ever a time in your life when it's time to do the right thing, it's right now. It is right now."

Sandeson is silent for much of the video, saying his lawyer told him not to say anything.

Allison asks if there is any chance Samson is still alive and Sandeson replies, "I think so."

Sandeson then tells the officer that unknown intruders broke into his house and that there was a scuffle, and a lot of blood. He admits he tried to clean it up, and that he threw out his shower curtain and bought a new one.

Allison asks Sandeson, "Who are you trying to protect?" and Sandeson replies, sobbing, "Me, I guess."

The officer repeatedly refers to Sandeson as a good, intelligent guy, pointing out he was a going to be a doctor and worked with people who live with intellectual disabilities.

"Don’t make me think you're a monster, bud. Tell me the truth. Tell me the truth."

Sandeson sits with his head bowed for most of the interrogation, and continues crying.

The officer says, "You know where Taylor is." Sandeson exclaims loudly, "I don't know where he is!"

The latest interrogation video has not yet been released by the courts, but it continued for the majority of Tuesday. The trial and video will resume Wednesday morning.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell