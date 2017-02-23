

THE CANADIAN PRESS





OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada has granted Delta Air Lines leave to appeal a ruling that found a Halifax passenger rights advocate should be able to stand up for obese people even though he isn't overweight himself.

The court ruled today it would look at an earlier Federal Court of Appeal ruling involving Gabor Lukacs and a complaint he had originally filed to the Canadian Transportation Agency in 2014.

The complaint was over Delta's practice of bumping obese travellers or making them buy two seats on a plane, which Lukacs argued was discriminatory and should be banned.

The agency dismissed the complaint because it found that Lukacs had no private or public standing in the matter because he wasn't directly affected by it.

The appeal court disagreed in a ruling last September and ordered the agency to take another look at Delta's policy.

The Supreme Court of Canada only said that the appeal was granted without costs.