While seagulls are a large part of the seaside culture, a flock of seagulls isn’t being welcomed by residents in the area of a Cape Breton High School

Residents say the school has become surrounded by dozens of seagulls and they’re leaving a mess all over the windows, walls and even some nearby homes.

“It was never like this back in the day. I graduated in '94. Seeing it like this, it's not nice,” says alumni member, Aaron MacDonald

Cape Breton University biology professor, David McCorquodal says dozens of the birds are nesting on the roof because it’s safe from predators and close to a food source.

“It's a big, flat area that's protected for them to nest. This group on Glace Bay High School - they're very close to the coastline. Very close to Glace Bay Harbour, so there's fish plants there," says McCorquodal.

He says the seagulls are normally seen in large numbers at the grocery store parking lot next door to the school. According to McCorquodal, garbage from the store and fast food restaurants are not a problem because the birds are feeding on waste from nearby lobster boats.

McCorquodal says there may be a solution.

“In downtown Vancouver, they nest on all sorts of apartment buildings. They'll put up a physical barrier. Either little spikes or a grid of rope. If you've got a grid of ropes there, it just makes it so they're not going to come,” says McCorquodal.

