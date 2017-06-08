Featured
Search continues for man missing on the Mira River in Cape Breton
The search continued Thursday for a missing boater on the Mira River.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 7:41PM ADT
More vessels joined in the search for a man reported missing on a Cape Breton river.
Police say Murray Francis Reid, 56, from Albert Bridge, N.S.was last seen Monday night by someone who saw him fall off his boat into the Mira River.
A coast guard vessel and local boats with sonar devices joined the search on Thursday.
Weather conditions were good for the day, but police say that could change tomorrow.
“There is a bad forecast for tomorrow,” says Sgt. Phillip Ross of the Cape Breton Regional Police. “The wind is supposed to be high and a considerable amount of rain. Right now we are going to play that by ear and continue with our search tomorrow. If we have to shut it down because of weather that’s an assessment we will make at that time.”
A DNR helicopter was back in the air Thursday along with a number of rescue vessels, but so far there's been no sign of the missing man.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Cab driver speaks out after disturbing incident at Dieppe, N.B. restaurant
- Moncton man dies after losing control of motorcycle: RCMP
- Mother of man accused in veteran's hit-and-run death facing charges
- Sketch released of N.S. man suspected of indecently exposing himself
- N.S. medical examiner open to inquiry in soldier's death if hospital review weak