More vessels joined in the search for a man reported missing on a Cape Breton river.

Police say Murray Francis Reid, 56, from Albert Bridge, N.S.was last seen Monday night by someone who saw him fall off his boat into the Mira River.

A coast guard vessel and local boats with sonar devices joined the search on Thursday.

Weather conditions were good for the day, but police say that could change tomorrow.

“There is a bad forecast for tomorrow,” says Sgt. Phillip Ross of the Cape Breton Regional Police. “The wind is supposed to be high and a considerable amount of rain. Right now we are going to play that by ear and continue with our search tomorrow. If we have to shut it down because of weather that’s an assessment we will make at that time.”

A DNR helicopter was back in the air Thursday along with a number of rescue vessels, but so far there's been no sign of the missing man.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore