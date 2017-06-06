

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ALBERT BRIDGE, N.S. -- A search will resume today for what's believed to be a missing boater in the Albert Bridge area of Cape Breton.

Police say they responded to Mira Ferry Lane just after 7 p.m. Monday after a report that a person had fallen out of a small fishing boat.

Police say officers located an empty boat and a subsequent search of the area turned up no trace of a missing person.

Water rescue units from fire departments in Albert Bridge, Glace Bay, New Waterford and Sydney Mines are taking part in the search.