Featured
Search continues in Cape Breton after report of person falling out of boat
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 8:00AM ADT
ALBERT BRIDGE, N.S. -- A search will resume today for what's believed to be a missing boater in the Albert Bridge area of Cape Breton.
Police say they responded to Mira Ferry Lane just after 7 p.m. Monday after a report that a person had fallen out of a small fishing boat.
Police say officers located an empty boat and a subsequent search of the area turned up no trace of a missing person.
Water rescue units from fire departments in Albert Bridge, Glace Bay, New Waterford and Sydney Mines are taking part in the search.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Search continues in Cape Breton after report of person falling out of boat
- Major fire destroys only grocery store in Minto, N.B.
- Pilot climbs down tree after plane crashes into trees soon after takeoff: police
- N.B. auditor general to review property assessment system
- Police continue search for missing 84-year-old N.B. man
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10