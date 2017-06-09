

CTV Atlantic





There are currently no suspects after an 18-year-old woman died in Dartmouth on Tuesday, leading officers to appeal to the public for information.

Chelsie Probert was rushed to the hospital after she was found on a pathway between Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street. She later died from her injuries.

Her friends say she had a beautiful soul that she exuded inside and out.

“She was very loving and caring about everyone else,” says Probert’s friend and classmate, Jada Carvey. “She had a lot of compassion and not enough for herself."

Police have released little new information since the investigation began.

“We're actually asking the public to come forward if anyone has any video surveillance form that area,” says Melissa MacInnis, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police. “We're asking them to contact police because that could be helpful for our investigation.”

Officers are still combing the area where Probert was found as their investigation continues. Jada Carvery hopes someone who knows something about her friend’s death will soon come forward.

"I hope that her family gets to heal from this and move forward," Carvey says.

Probert’s family has started a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $10,000 to cover funeral expenses.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Priya Sam.