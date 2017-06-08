

CTV Atlantic





A painstaking search for clues is underway in the area where 18-year-old Chelsie Probert was found Tuesday evening in Dartmouth.

Probert was rushed to hospital after police received a call about a woman in distress on a walking path near Farrell Street and Albro Lake Road.

The teen later died of her injuries.

Cst. Dianne Penfound says there are no updates on the case at this time and there have been no arrests.

“We still have investigators over at the scene looking for evidence as well as trying to reach out to anybody who may have witnessed something or know something about the homicide,” says Penfound.

Probert’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy Wednesday. Police will not confirm the cause of death, or if they've found a weapon.

More than 50 volunteers from Halifax, West Hants, and Musquodoboit Valley have been combing through the woods where Probert was found.

“The terrain is quite dense. There's a lot of rough patches and a couple of bog areas, so it's slow and methodical,” says Sgt. Greg Robertson of Halifax Regional Police.

Each search team is working with a police officer, looking for articles of interest.

“Anything that's unusual, that doesn't belong along a pathway or in a wooded area. Anything that looks fresh or recently placed there. Obviously any weapons or articles of clothing,” says Robertson.

A neighbour who was home at the time says she didn’t know anything was wrong until she saw the flashing police lights.

“It was very quiet. If you ask me, it was eerily quiet. Quieter than other times,” says resident Maria Vasileva.

Vasileva and other neighbours use the path where Probert was found, and say it's isolated and not well lit.

“Something has to be done, because I think the frequency of the incidents tell a story,” says Vasileva.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media, with many of Probert’s family and friends saying they are shocked and saddened.

A cousin has also started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadlof