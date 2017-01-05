

CTV Atlantic





A search for a missing 62-year-old man is underway in Nova Scotia’s Kings County.

The RCMP say James Bell left his home on Prospect Road in Morristown, N.S. around noon Wednesday.

He was given a drive to Berwick and was last seen walking along Orchard Street in Berwick around 1 p.m.

Police say he hasn’t been seen since and they are concerned for his safety.

An RCMP helicopter and ground search and rescue crews are assisting in the search.

Bell is described as a white male with white hair and a clean-shaven face. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red toque, dark-coloured jacket and camouflage-coloured boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.