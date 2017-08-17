

RCMP say the search for 89-year-old Martin McLearn was suspended late Wednesday evening.

McLearn was last seen at his home in South Rawdon, N.S. - located roughly 60 kilometres northwest of Halifax - around noon Sunday.

“Over the last four days, Ground Search & Rescue volunteers from Nova Scotia, along with the community volunteers, searched the heavily wooded area using specialized techniques, methodologies and experience gained from previous searches,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in a statement.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the Department of Natural Resources helicopter, all-terrain vehicles and RCMP Police Dog Services were also used as part of the search.

"The decision to end any search is extremely difficult and we'd like to extend heartfelt sympathy towards the McLearn family, and a sincere thanks to all the volunteers who came out to assist us in this search." said Sgt. Dwayne Kelly of Enfield District RCMP in a statement.

"The dedication, support and determination put in by all the searchers was overwhelming and commendable. We'd also like to thank the family and friends of Mr. McLearn for their support and contribution of food and water to the search teams."

Police say McLearn has hearing and vision issues, walks with a limp and was not operating vehicles. He also has dementia.

He is described as five-foot-six, 150 to 160 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing rubber boots, dark workpants, and possibly a tan overcoat and cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin McLearn is asked to call the nearest police department or the East Hants District RCMP.