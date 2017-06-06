

CTV Atlantic





A search for a missing man is underway in Cape Breton after he fell out of his fishing boat Monday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report that a man had fallen out of his boat and into the water in the area of Mira Ferry Lane in Albert Bridge, N.S. around 7:11 p.m. Monday.

Water rescue units from fire departments in Albert Bridge, Glace Bay, New Waterford and Sydney Mines also responded to the scene.

“As a result of the response we were able to locate a boat but not locate the owner of the boat,” said Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sgt. Phillip Ross.

“Through the investigation we realized that there was a gentleman who was out recreational fishing and we believe he had fallen out of the boat and we were not able to locate him last night.”

Police and search crews returned to the area Tuesday. A police dive team and a number of boats are combing the Mira River while a ground search and rescue team is scouring the shoreline.

Police say the man is believed to be in his 50s and is from the area, but he has not been identified.

Search underway for missing boater who is believed to have fallen into the water late last night pic.twitter.com/3JObNA0wiS — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) June 6, 2017