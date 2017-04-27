

CTV Atlantic





It's been more than a week since Nicholas Bonnell and Sarah MacKinnon came across a vehicle in a wooded area off Cossitt Heights Drive in Sydney on fire while out for a ride on their ATV.

"It was just billowing black smoke and we stopped there because we didn't know if the car was going to actually explode, but then again, we had to check if there was anyone in it," says Bonnell.

At the time they didn't know who the car belonged to, but now they do.

Cape Breton Regional Police say 59-year-old Debbie Ann Hutchinson was last seen on April 14.

On April 24 she was reported missing by her family, who told police they haven’t been able to contact her.

"I'm honestly worried for her because it's a strange happening, where we found it at 10:30 and she's been gone for so long. I don't understand how she's been gone on the 14th, we found the car on the 16th and nothing has been said until now," says MacKinnon.

A notice from the SPCA on Hutchinson's front door says they seized her dog on April 24th. Hutchinson's neighbours say they're puzzled about her disappearance.

"Debbie has animals, a cat and a dog. I just don't understand her going and leaving them, because she loved them dearly, and every place she went the little dog was with her," says Hutchinson's neighbour Sheila Bartlett.

Hutchinson is described as five-feet tall, about 95 pounds, with brown eyes and greying hair.

Investigators were at Hutchinson's home Thursday, looking for anything that might point them in the direction of her whereabouts.

Members of Cape Breton Search and Rescue also continued to comb the wooded area where Hutchinson's car was found.

"We have another two search teams coming. Cheticamp is sending some searchers down, and Inverness is sending some searchers down. We want to get better coverage of the area," says Paul Vienneau of Cape Breton Search and Rescue.

Police say there's nothing specific to indicate foul play, but say the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are suspicious.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.