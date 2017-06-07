

CTV Atlantic





Currents and tides are causing problems for crews searching for a missing man who fell out of his fishing boat in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report that a man had fallen out of his boat and into the water in the area of Mira Ferry Lane in Albert Bridge, N.S. around 7:11 p.m. Monday.

On Wednesday, people searched from the air, the water and on the ground as the search went into its third day. Sunny skies and calm winds helped searchers on the ground, but strong currents and tides in the river made the search difficult.

“We've had a lot of heavy rain, so the mud and stuff that's been added to the river is definitely impacting the visibility,” says Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sgt. Phillip Ross. “It's a very low visibility search for the divers. The best we are getting is four to five feet of visibility.”

A police boat, and rescue vessels from Glace Bay, New Waterford and Sydney Mines fire departments were also back in the water Wednesday.

“Quite obviously, as the hours pass it becomes more difficult, but we are at the mercy of Mother Nature as far as the tides are concerned,” says Staff Sgt. Ross

Ground searchers focused on the shoreline of the Mira River and 50 feet from it, in case the man made it to land. The addition of a DNR helicopter also allowed searchers to cover a wider area in a shorter period of time.

“There's eddies in here, there's channels, all kinds of little islands that got to be checked, and lots of shoreline,” says Paul Vienneau with Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue.

A friend of the man’s family, Susan Spencer, dropped off sandwiches and coffee to volunteers assisting in the search. She's been staying and comforting the family through what she says has been a difficult time.

“They're not great, not great. We just want him home,” says Spencer. “Every time the helicopter swerves over, you get this flutter in your stomach and you're saying please, please, just find him. Bring him home.”

So far, there has been no sign of the man.

Police say if nothing is found by Wednesday night they will reassess the situation to determine how long the search will go on.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.