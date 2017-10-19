

CTV Atlantic





An extensive search for a missing man is underway in the Cheticamp area of Cape Breton.

The RCMP say 43-year-old Barry Courtemanche was last seen leaving his Cheticamp home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being and they would like him to contact them to confirm he is OK.

RCMP police dog services, ground search and rescue crews, and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter is assisting in the search for Courtemanche.

Courtemanche is described as a white man with short, brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He is five-foot-eleven inches tall and weighs 235 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a camo hoodie, a camo insulated jacket, grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike running shoes. Police say he has tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.