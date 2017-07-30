

CTV Atlantic





Three men were arrested and one man faces charges after Cape Breton RCMP raided Nova Budds in Howie Center, N.S., Friday afternoon.

Police say Nova Budds was operating as an illegal medical marijuana dispensary.

Officers searched the business and located marijuana, shatter and other products containing THC, such as food products and cannabis oils.

The men were arrested without incident and two were released with no charges.

A 34-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis marijuana and cannabis resin.

He will appear in court at a later date.