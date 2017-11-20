

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP’s police dog and air services are helping look for a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen in Monastery, N.S., Sunday night.

Police say Jacob Spin hasn’t been seen since leaving his home on Old Mulgrave Road just before 10 p.m.

Spin is described as a five-foot-10, 160-pound white man with short brown hair, blue eyes and wears black eye glasses. Police say he was wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of the original Nintendo controller on the front, blue jeans and unknown footwear.

Police are concerned for Spin’s well-being and are asking anyone who may have seen him to contact Antigonish District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.