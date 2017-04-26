

CTV Atlantic





A search for a missing woman is underway in Sydney after her burned vehicle was found in a wooded area off Cossitt Heights Drive.

Cape Breton Regional Police say 59-year-old Debbie Ann Hutchinson was last seen on April 14. She was reported missing Monday by her family, who told police they haven’t been able to contact her.

Investigators found her burned vehicle Tuesday in Cossitt Heights.

Police and members of Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue are searching the area where her car was found.

Investigators say there is nothing specific to indicate foul play at this time, but they are trying to determine events leading up to the vehicle fire.

Hutchinson is described as five feet tall and roughly 95 pounds, with brown eyes and greying hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.