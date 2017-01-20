Featured
Sears, N.B. partner for second new business centre expected to create 360 jobs
Sears at the Eaton Centre in Toronto opens its doors for business on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 10:16AM AST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 11:24AM AST
TORONTO -- The New Brunswick government and Sears Canada Inc. announced their second partnership this week to open a business centre in the province with the help of millions of dollars of government funding.
The provincial government is providing Sears (TSX:SCC) with about $5.2 million of funding to open its second new business centre in the province.
It will be located in Saint John, N.B., and is expected to create 360 jobs.
On Wednesday, the two announced Sears would open another business centre in Edmundston, N.B., with $3.5 million of assistance coming from the province.
Together, the Saint John and Edmundston business centres are expected to provide 540 new jobs to locals through $8.7 million of government funding.
Sears executive chairman Brandon G. Stranzl said having a Canada-based business team will help improve the struggling retailer's customer service.
He said the company's current business centre operations are based mostly in the Philippines.
