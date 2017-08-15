

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Another great white shark has been detected off Nova Scotia.

A tag attached to Savannah, a 210-kilogram shark, pinged Monday morning off Barren Island near Sherbooke on the province's eastern shore.

It joins a 600-kilogram tagged shark named Hilton, who has spent more than a week along Nova Scotia's south shore, and most recently pinged Monday night off Peggys Cove outside Halifax.

Both sharks were tagged by the research group Ocearch, and are being watched closely through an Ocearch tracking map and their own Twitter feeds with thousands of followers.

Ocearch chairman Chris Fischer has said white sharks could be using Nova Scotia's Sable Island as a place to mate.

The sharks are also likely drawn to the province to feed on seals.