Featured
Second Moncton man arrested in violent home invasion
The RCMP respond to a report of a violent home invasion in Moncton on Sept. 22, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 3:28PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2017 3:47PM ADT
The RCMP have arrested and charged a second man in connection with a violent home invasion and alleged sexual assault in Moncton last week.
Police responded to the home around 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police say two people inside the home were assaulted and threatened by two men armed with long-barrel guns.
The suspects allegedly fled the home with electronics and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.
Police arrested one suspect in the Moncton area on Friday. Vincent Harland Mallory, 31, appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday, but police were still looking for the second suspect.
Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher James Melanson in Moncton on Wednesday.
Melanson and Mallory each face the following 18 charges:
- Two counts of robbery with a firearm
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- Two counts of unlawful confinement
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Two counts of uttering threats
- Disguise with intent
- Sexual assault with use of a firearm
- Sexual assault
- Break and enter
- Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon contrary to an order
Mallory is facing an additional count of possession of a weapon contrary to an order, bringing the total number of charges against him to 19.
Melanson appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Friday.
Mallory was also remanded into custody and is due back in court on Oct. 16.