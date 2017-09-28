

The RCMP have arrested and charged a second man in connection with a violent home invasion and alleged sexual assault in Moncton last week.

Police responded to the home around 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police say two people inside the home were assaulted and threatened by two men armed with long-barrel guns.

The suspects allegedly fled the home with electronics and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.

Police arrested one suspect in the Moncton area on Friday. Vincent Harland Mallory, 31, appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday, but police were still looking for the second suspect.

Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher James Melanson in Moncton on Wednesday.

Melanson and Mallory each face the following 18 charges:

Two counts of robbery with a firearm

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Two counts of unlawful confinement

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of uttering threats

Disguise with intent

Sexual assault with use of a firearm

Sexual assault

Break and enter

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

Mallory is facing an additional count of possession of a weapon contrary to an order, bringing the total number of charges against him to 19.

Melanson appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Friday.

Mallory was also remanded into custody and is due back in court on Oct. 16.