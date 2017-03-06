

CTV Atlantic





A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Clayton Park area of Halifax a year ago.

Halifax Regional Police say the 16-year-old Dartmouth teen was arrested Sunday at the Nova Scotia Youth Facility in Waterville, N.S.

The teen is facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon and other weapons-related charges, as well as two counts of breaching a probation order and one count of breaching a weapons prohibition order.

The teen, who cannot be identified, is due to appear Monday in Halifax provincial youth court.

A 19-year-old man from Cole Harbour is also facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Terrance Treshon Brooks was arrested after he turned himself in to police on Feb. 1. He was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon, and other weapons-related charges in connection with the shooting.

The charges stem from a shooting in the 600 block of Parkland Drive on March 6, 2016.

When police arrived, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Police say the man died several months later, on July 8, but the medical examiner determined in January that his death was not a result of the injuries he sustained in the shooting. His death is not considered suspicious and police say it wasn’t a random act.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.