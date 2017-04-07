

Second World War veterans will be forever remembered with special plaques at the air base at CFB Greenwood.

Viola Videto worked as a riveter on the Lancaster bombers at a plant in Ontario during the war. She was one of the many to receive a plaque on Friday.

"A lot of good memories, yeah," said Videto. “This is part of our history."

The aviation museum is in the process of restoring a Lancaster in the area. The riveted plaques are part of the project Lancaster Living Legends, and will eventually be placed inside aircraft.

"A lot of recognition has been given to veterans who didn't make it in the war,” said project manager David Saulnier. Our idea here was to give a voice to those that did make it."

One of those voices belongs to Roy Morrison, who was a tail gunner and served on 30 operational missions.

"We bombed city of Dresden, fire bombed it, and we could still see the fire when we got back to the English Channel. Terrible," Morrison said.

Roy Loomer remembers a similar experience. He served on three missions, also as tail gunner. On his third trip, his Lancaster was shot down. He calls it a terrifying moment on a cold February night.

"You started diving out at 7,000 feet, at 1:30 in the morning, pitch black,” asid Loomer. “You didn't know where you were going to land, so you just kept going down."

Those attending Friday’s ceremony say they hope their shared memories will be passed down to generations, all staring at the workhorse of the Royal Air Force.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.