Concert goers in Halifax experienced heavier than usual security Wednesday night at the I Love 90s Tour.

The increase in security comes after a bombing killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday evening.

“In light of what happened in Manchester, we have been having some discussions internally about our security presence and approach for this evening's show,” said Suzanne Fougere of Events East.

CTV News learned security was reviewed, and in some cases heightened more than usual in the wake of the Monday’s suicide bomb.

Local malls also have seen an increase in security measures.

“All of our security are highly identifiable, says Stephanie Schnare, Marketting Director at Halifax Shopping Centre. “They are all in uniforms, and we encourage any of our shoppers to approach them and bring them any questions or concerns they may have.”

Officials with the Halifax International Airport told CTV News their security had not been increased.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko