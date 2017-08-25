

CTV Atlantic





Security was tight as a man police say is a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter appeared in Woodstock provincial court Friday morning.

Robin Moulton was arrested Tuesday morning while driving on Highway 2 near Woodstock. Police say they seized a quantity of what’s believed to be cocaine from his vehicle.

Officers executed search warrants at Moulton’s Fredericton residence and several other locations in New Brunswick.

Police say they seized a high-powered rifle with a silencer, a loaded handgun, a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as Hells Angels paraphernalia, in connection with his arrest.

The 48-year-old man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm.

Several Woodstock Police Force and RCMP cruisers could be seen around the courthouse ahead of Moulton's arrival.

His court appearance was brief and the case was set over until Aug. 31 in Saint John provincial court. The judge has relocated the case to Saint John due to security concerns. Moulton has been remanded into custody until then.