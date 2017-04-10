

A New Brunswick senior who pleaded guilty to running down a man with his car in a Saint John parking lot has been prohibited from driving for a year.

Gene Williams got into an argument with several men in another vehicle in Grand Bay, N.B. on Feb. 23. The 69-year-old man followed the vehicle to a Saint John parking lot, where he turned around his Audi SUV and hit one of the passengers.

A woman with the victim shot video of the incident and can be heard calmly describing the scene to police as two men appear to shout at the black SUV after it enters the lot in Saint John. Then the vehicle turns around and races toward the men, hitting one of them.

"Oh my God, he just hit my friend!" she shrieks as the car zooms off. "He smoked him. Yes, he can't move his arm. I need an ambulance."

The video, which has been viewed more than 438,000 times on YouTube, shows the man on the ground, and he can be heard saying he can't move his arm.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Williams was charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He pleaded guilty to all three charges in February and was handed a six-month conditional sentence on Monday. He was also ordered to pay a $200 surcharge and is prohibited from driving for a year.

