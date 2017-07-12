

The family of a young murder victim from Moncton is a step closer to learning the fate of one of his killers, but will have to wait until Thursday to find out how long he’ll stay behind bars.

Tyler Noel, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the violent death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie, who was stabbed more than 100 times.

It was a tense and emotional courtroom on Wednesday with Wylie’s mother, aunt and grandfather on hand.

His aunt, Angel Wylie, spoke of the family's hardships over the past year and a half as she read her victim impact statement, while his mother, Amanda Wylie, left the court in tears multiple times.

Noel's guilty plea to second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The Crown is seeking 20 to 25 years before parole eligibility, citing the brutal violence of the crime. The defence believes a 12-year sentence is more appropriate.

The pathologist who conducted Baylee Wylie's autopsy told court Tuesday morning that the teen suffered more than 100 stab wounds, many of which could have been fatal on their own.

Defence lawyer Martin Goguen admitted this crime was particularly violent, though all murder is severe.

Justice Stephen McNally is expected to announce his decision Thursday.

Two other people were charged with murder in Wylie’s death. Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November of first-degree murder and arson. The 19-year-old Moncton man was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Marissa Shephard is the third person accused of first-degree murder and arson in the Baylee Wylie case. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing back in May, and will go to trial next February.

Court has set aside three months for that trial.

