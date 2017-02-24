

CTV Atlantic





A retired Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to molestation is set to be sentenced in Moncton today.

The charges were laid against Yvon Arsenault in connection with incidents involving four boys under the age of 18, dating back to the 1970s.

Arsenault pleaded guilty to nine counts of molestation. Eleven other counts were withdrawn following his guilty plea.

Court heard Friday that Arsenault molested a young boy at camp and that he supplied alcohol to three boys with whom he was playing cards in a separate incident.

Some people in the courtroom became emotional as Crown prosecutor Eric Lalonde reviewed facts of the crimes committed by Arsenault, and as his victims read their impact statements.

Arsenault sat silently and showed no emotion as the statements were read.

The maximum sentence for the charge in the 1970s was 10 years in prison. The Crown and the defence are jointly recommending a four-year sentence.