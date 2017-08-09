

Traffic was backed up on Highway 102 in Halifax Wednesday morning after two separate collisions, including one that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the first crash happened around 7 a.m. when an 18-wheeler skidded off the road and ended up in a ditch as it was exiting Highway 102 outbound near Bayers Lake.

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About two hours later, a Halifax Regional Police officer used some quick thinking to avoid a moving vehicle on the same highway.

Police say the officer had to jump out of harm’s way near the Dunbrack exit, not far from where the tractor-trailer had crashed, around 9 a.m.

Police say a vehicle then crashed into the officer’s motorcycle.

The man who was driving the vehicle was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 102 outbound remains closed between Dunbrack Street and Lacewood Drive.

Both incidents are under investigation.