Power utilities and snow removal crews across the Maritimes are gearing up for a strong weather system that will impact all parts of the region.

Northern New Brunswick is expected to see the heaviest of the snow, while several other regions will be hit with freezing rain.

“If you're careful in the snow you can get out and about if you need to get out, but on freezing rain, people are better to stay home take a vacation day,” said one Fredericton resident.

Both NB Power and Nova Scotia Power say crews will be ready to go – when or if power goes out. Both utilities are ready not only for freezing rain, but wind.

“We do expect there to be outages because of that, so we are fully staffed,” said Beverly Ware, spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power. “We have planners in place and we have powerline crews and forestry crews in place across the province.”

Wind has already hit pockets of Cape Breton quite hard in the last week. It’s also kept power crews on their toes this winter.

“It’s been a busy Christmas season,” Ware said. “We've had several storms in a row now, but they're amazingly resilient. They work in some very tough conditions.”

Transportation will likely be impacted too. Officials with the Confederation Bridge are telling travellers to be prepared for any possible restrictions or closures before Wednesday afternoon at the earliest.

“If you're going to be going any distance, check with the 511 website, which is government website,” said Const. Hans Ouellette of New Brunswick RCMP.

With changing temperatures and a mix of precipitation, drivers are being warned to be prepared for a medley of conditions on the road.

