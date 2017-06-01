

CTV Atlantic





Seven people have been displaced by a fire that damaged a century-old home in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Granville Street in Bridgetown, N.S.

The home contained five apartments. No one was injured.

The Canadian Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging for a man from one unit, and clothing and food for a woman and her two daughters, including an infant, from another unit. The woman and her children, as well as three adults from the remaining units, are staying with family or friends in the area.

There is no word on a cause at this time.