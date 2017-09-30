

CTV Atlantic





Police say two garages were broken into in Halifax and a quantity of tools were stolen during one of the incidents.

Officers received a call from a homeowner who discovered his garage had been broken into around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The homeowner says he saw a young male suspect and chased him from the area of the residence in the 6900 block of Armview Avenue.

Police searched the area with the help of a search dog and couldn’t locate the suspect.

Later in the morning, officers say another homeowner discovered their garage had been broken into overnight in the 6200 Block of Almon Street.

Police also say there was an attempted entry into a garage in the 6200 block of London Street.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents or the identity of the suspect to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.