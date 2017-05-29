

CTV Atlantic





The family of a young woman who was struck by a car in Dartmouth Thursday says she is recovering, but it remains to be seen if she will walk again.

Terri-Lynn Atwood, 25, suffered serious injuries in the collision and remains on life support. She underwent a second surgery Monday as doctors try to heal her battered body.

Her family says she has a punctured lung and lumbar. They’re grateful for the support they’ve received.

“Lot of friends, lot of family, lot of people hoping and praying that she's getting through this right now," says Toni Dixon, Atwood’s sister.

A 52-year-old driver was arrested at the scene, and by the following day investigators had decided to lay charges.

“Gerald Desmond was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, impaired operation causing bodily harm, criminal negligence, and was also charged with trafficking in cocaine," says Const. Diane Penfound, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police.

Desmond will be back in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. The Atwood’s say they haven't paid any attention to that aspect of the case, and are more focused on Terri-Lynn and her children. Her youngest turned one on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

“Where she's not working and stuff, and she'll be in the hospital for a while, we're trying to raise some money to help pay for her rent while she's in here,” says Dixon.

Terri-Lynn remembers nothing of the incident.

“She has a long way to go, but we're lucky she's conscious," says Rachelle Atwood, Terri-Lynn’s mother.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.